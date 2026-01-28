Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?

Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured fiancé, Vijay Deverakonda, are set to reunite in an exciting period film, Ranabali.

On Tuesday, January 27, the moviemakers dropped the first teaser of the new movie on their official Instagram account, which was later re-shared by Vijay.

"The British called him a 'SAVAGE'. I do not disagree :) He was 'OUR' Savage. Introducing THE one and only 'RANABAALI'. And setting the record straight on our history, which they tried to bury. #RANABAALI," he stated in the caption.

Notably, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on September 11 and will feature Vijay and Rashmika in the leading roles. 

For those unaware, the two have previously shared the big screen in films, including Geetha Govindam, which premiered in 2018.  

They also sparked romance speculations after they worked together in another superhit movie, Comrade. 

Rashmika and Vijay also reportedly got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year, which they have not confirmed yet.  

There are also rumours emerging on social media that the couple is set to tie the knot in February this year.  

Despite the speculations, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna stay mum over these marriage reports.  

