HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?  

The White Lotus' upcoming season might feature a popular Indian actress who left the internet in utter chaos.
HBO's hit Netflix series' new instalment, which is expected to release next year, has officially begun adding new faces to the critically-acclaimed show.
From Aubrey Plaza to Jennifer Coolidge, a few emerging media reports claimed that the popular Indian actress, Deepika Padukone, could be joining the cast.
Earlier this week, Deccan Chronicle reported that the 40-year-old actress is set to make a striking Hollywood return with the highly anticipated show.
Padukone is likely to join renowned A-listers, including Steven Coogan, Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina in the brand new and fourth season of The White Lotus.
Notably, the shooting of the show would take place in France, with the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez as its centre of attention. While rumours have been floating around profusely, nothing concrete can be said about her involvement.
The creators of the show, famous for its satirical commentary on the privileged society through The White Lotus, have not made an official announcement regarding the Om Shanti Om actress's return to Hollywood.
To note, Deepika Padukone was featured in the action-packed film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, a sequel to Vin Diesel's 2002 movie XXX.