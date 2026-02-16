David Harbour ditches Maya Hawke's wedding to enjoy mystery date

David Harbour skipped his Stranger Things cast member Maya Hawke's wedding to enjoy his mystery date, despite being in town.
According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old actor was instead photographed with a mystery woman, who had red hair, in New York City.
Donning an olive-green peacoat and blue cap, he walked with the unknown woman, who was also wearing a coat.
David Harbour's presence comes amid the wedding of his longtime costars celebrating the nuptials of their 27-year-costar.
For the unversed, Hawke married singer Christian Lee Hutson.
Her wedding with the 35-year-old singer was attended by Stranger Things's almost whole cast including Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalie Dyer, as reported by Page Six.
The Inside Out 2 actress began a relationship with longtime friend and fellow musician in 2023.
Their wedding was attended by numerous celebrities as well as Sam Nivola and Kathryn Newton.
Her wedding took place at St. George’s Episcopal Church, on Saturday, February 14, in New York City.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and Hollywood icon Ethan Hawke.
Her mother and famous actress Uma Thurman was also spotted in the photos wearing a floral dress.