Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes drops hints about his new sci-fi movie

Ryan Gosling's movie is set to release in March 2026

Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes has dropped hints about his upcoming sci-fi movie during the celebration of Valentine's Day.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a series of intimate photos from her bedroom on Instagram, which were dedicated to her 45-year-old husband.

In the carousel of pictures, Mendes could be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt, which features Gosling, in his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

On the attire, the La La Land actor is dressed up as an astronaut in space, with “Believe in the Hail Mary" written above.

“For my Valentine,” the mother of two captioned the Instagram post.

Moreover, the Lost River actress reaffirmed her support for the The Fall Guy actor by re-sharing a video of a father watching the trailer for his upcoming movie.

The actress wrote, "Thank you… So heartwarming. Hope you love the film as much as I do.”

Eva Mendes’ post for Ryan Gosling comes amid the release of Project Hail Mary, set to be released on March 20, 2025.

The science fiction adventure film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, it follows an astronaut with amnesia trying to save humanity.

