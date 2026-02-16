Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud 

Brooklyn Beckham has once again declared his lifelong commitment to wife Nicola Peltz in a heartfelt tribute.
In a bid to express love for Nicola on Valentine's Day, David Beckham's estrange son took to his Instagram account and shared a very steamy photo of the couple.
The black-and-white photo which saw Nicola romantically holding her husband's cheek as they locked lips.
Alongside the sizzling selfie was a meaningful note which read, "Happy Valentine’s Day baby x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x."
"I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x," it added.