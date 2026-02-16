News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo hit back at media rumours about Ariana Grande's romance

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo became a focal point of media coverage during the 'Wicked: For Good' press tours

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Cynthia Erivo has finally stepped forward to address the media’s “strange fascination” with rumors linking her romantically to Ariana Grande.

While conversing with The Stylist, the Into You singer discussed the rumours that Wicked co-stars' close friendship flourished into something more.

“At first, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends—close—and not lovers,” Cynthia said.

She went on to say, “I’ve never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers.”

“And I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere,” Cynthia—who has been romantically linked to Lena Waithe since 2022—added.

She added, “We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.”

Cynthia and Ariana, known for playing Glinda in the Wicked films, became a focal point of media coverage during the press tours, with clips of their close bond trending online.

