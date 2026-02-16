Kanye West legal fight intensifies as Bianca Censori prepares to testify

Bianca Censori is set to testify in Kanye West’s ongoing legal battle, marking a key development in the high-profile case.
As per TMZ, a court document revealed that Tony Saxon, the rapper’s ex-project manager, has submitted the name of his former employer’s wife.
Censori has been lined up as a witness for the February 21 trial, although the substance of her testimony is still unknown.
To note, Saxon filed his lawsuit against West due to allegations of unethical working conditions and “brutal 16 hour days” labour.
The outlet further revealed that the ex-Ye employee claimed “he was hired in September 2021 as project manager, caretaker and 24/7 security” for the rapper’s Malibu residence.
Saxon’s filing also alleged that the Famous rapper told him “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me,” when he reported his boss’s dangerous demands.
According to his claims, West ordered the removal of windows and power from the home, intending to place oversized generators inside, which he warned posed a serious safety risk.
West has rejected all allegations from Tony Saxon, and in a November 2023 court filing, his lawyer argued that even if damages occurred, they were not caused by the artist.