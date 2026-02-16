North West prepares brand launch with mom Kim Kardashian’s backing

News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
North West is gearing up to make her mark in the fashion world, as mom Kim Kardashian moves to secure her daughter’s future empire by filing three new trademarks for fashion and jewelry ventures.

As per The Sun, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian daughter is launching her fashion line ‘NOR11’ with full support from mom, who has filed three trademarks for the brand.

The brand name, NOR11, likely blends the first three letters of North’s name with the age she was when she conceived the line.

Her trademark was for clothing and accessories, including dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings.

While, another one was for watches and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings.

A third trademark was for a variety of bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

According to records, KimYe’s Kid Inc., founded in California in August 2023, filed the trademarks.

Although the company’s name honors both parents, Kanye appears uninvolved in it.

California records list Kardashian as the sole officer, with the brand’s office under manager Lou Taylor, known for managing Britney Spears.

To note, this update came after North was pictured showing off her style while shopping with her friends at Alexander Wang in Soho, New York on Saturday.

During her other, she garnered attention with her neon blue hair and layered bangs covering her eyes.

She donned a baggy Balenciaga t-shirt and oversized sweatpants along with furry black winter boots.

