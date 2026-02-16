Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation

News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to leave the U.S. in July, saying she no longer identifies with her home country.

The Maria actress has been waiting for her twins, Vivienne and Knox, to turn 18 before finally relocating overseas.

Previously a source told PEOPLE, Angeline "never wanted to live in L.A. full-time," adding that "She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

Vivienne and Knox, the youngest of her six kids, turn 18 on July 12.

"She's eyeing several locations abroad," the insider mentioned, adding, "She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

Angelina noted at that time, "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

She added, "I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

To note,Angelina Jolie has been outspoken in her criticism of America for years, writing an op-ed for The New York Times in 2017 also she opposed President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

