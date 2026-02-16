News
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans' 

Kanye West has made an unexpected move following his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton's, announcement of their baby plans, which has grabbed headlines. 

The popular American rapper, who is now recognized as Ye, made a major career announcement recently, which left his fans in a frenzy. 

On February 16, India Today reported that Kanye has geared up to perform for the first time in India. 

He is scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29 this year, marking a new milestone in his touring. 

The 48-year-old Grammy-winning musician's official website confirmed that the show is set to showcase a career-spanning setlist, blending his early era-defining anthems with several modern classics, promising a landmark experience for Indian fans. 

This decision followed a bombshell media report that claimed his former partner, Kim Kardashian, with whom he parted ways in 2022, is planning to have a baby. 

An insider close to the couple revealed to the Heat World that the couple, who are already creating buzz with their budding romance on the internet, are talking about babies.

"Given Kim’s experience, they’d almost certainly welcome their baby using a surrogate. She still has frozen eggs, so it’s something they’re seriously discussing. Lewis will retire by early next year and is keen to start the process of becoming a dad soon," the tipster added.

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian's two kids among four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were carried by a surrogate due to the SKIMS founder's health issues. 

As of now, The Kardashians starlet has not responded to her alleged baby plan with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.  

The romance rumours between the television star and the Formula champion swirled when they both attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Colorado.  

