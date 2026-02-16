Jacob Elordi's shocking airport tantrum slammed by fans

Jacob Elordi landed himself in hot water after his shocking behaviour at the airport was slammed by his fans.
It all started when the 28-year-old actor made an appearance at Brisbane Airport over the weekend.
Everything seemed fine until Elordi showed a blunt gesture to the paparazzi.
The Frankenstein star’s unusual act shocked fans and many social media followers, who decided to school him.
One social media called his act “definitely no charisma”. Another user posted, "Classless as usual when away from the red carpet and interviews.”
One of the users commented, "Fame has well and truly gone to his head." According to another user, rude and unnecessary body language.
His unusual act comes amid his recently released movie, Wuthering Heights, in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie.
An adaption to Emily Brontë's only novel, the Gothic romance focuses on the intense, destructive love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw on the Yorkshire moors.
Apart from Elordi and Robbie, Wuthering Heights also features Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.
Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, the period romantic drama film had its theatrical release on February 13, 2026.