Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' returns to theatres amid 'Dhurandhar' buzz 

After Dhurandhar's fever, Ranveer Singh's another superhit film, Band Baaja Baaraat, is returning to the theatres.
The 2010 romantic film is set to relaunch across the theatres this month, according to Hindustan Times.
On January 2nd, the official Instagram account of PVR Cinemas announced the joyful update, captioning, "Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and a rom-com that never gets old."
"Band Baaja Baaraat is back on the big screen - catch the fun all over again! #BandBaajaBaaraat re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 16!" they revealed.
The decision was made after the Padmaavat actor created history at the box office with his record-breaking film, Dhurandhar.
For those unaware, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, who reportedly dated each other in late 2010 and early 2011, the film revolves around two ambitious young Delhi graduates, Shruti and Bittoo, who start a wedding planning business named Shadi Mubarak.
As they navigate their journey of friendship and trust amid the chaotic world of Indian weddings, they fall for each other.
Shruti was played by Anushka Sharma, while Bittoo was portrayed by Ranveer Singh.
Band Baaja Baarat was directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut.