‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ face off at box office explained

The face off between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale For Adults at box office has been explained by Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.
Speaking to Variety India, the director spoke about how the danger of the two films releasing on the same date at the box office.
Giving the example of his own movie Kaabil, which clashed with Raees, the 56-year-old director said that he believes both would have been better off without the clash.
According to the Kaante filmmaker, it might have attributed it to the financial status of the country.
The Mumbai Saga director predicted that both films would be able to perform, however, achieving their maximum potential is where he sees the problem.
He added, “Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it’s unfortunate."
“Our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back,” he said, adding, “There are many people who can’t watch two films in one month.”
Gupta went on to say, “It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons.”
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale For Adults, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, are scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.