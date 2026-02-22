News
  By Salima Bhutto
Arshad Warsi reveals one big reason for joining Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Arshad Warsi will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘King’

Arshad Warsi reveals one big reason for joining Aryan Khan's directorial debut

Arshad Warsi finally dished out the reason for joining Aryan Khan’s directorial debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

According to the 57-year-old actor, the reason is none other than Aryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Warsi recalled when SRK’s eldest son called him to play a gangster in his directorial debut project, he gave a nod without even thinking for a second.

“Maine kiya abhi Aryan aur King k liye because I like Aryan and Shah Rukh. I like those people. If they’ll ask me, I’ll do it,” said the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jolly LLB 3 actor spoke fondly about his relationship with the 60-year-old star, saying that he agreed to be a part of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller, King, only because of his friendship with SRK.

According to Warsi, the Pathaan actor is a good host and a wonderful human being.

“He's one of those guys who has given my profession dignity,” said the Fraud Saiyaan actor, adding, that Khan is “well-behaved, talented, and well spoken.”

In the end he noted, “The whole industry owes it to them.”

On professional front, Arshad Warsi, apart from King, will also star in Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4.  

