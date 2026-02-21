Saboor Aly reacts to explosive cliffhanger in Ali Ansari, Saba Qamar’s ‘Muamma’

News
  • By Sidra Khan
While Muamma has spread its magic in almost every Pakistani home with its unique and compelling storyline, it has been receiving love from the entertainment industry too.

Taking to her official Instagram story on Friday, February 20, Saboor Aly shared her views on the latest episode of the hit show, which stars her husband, Ali Ansari, alongside Saba Qamar.

In the story, the Fitrat actress re-shared an Instagram post featuring the final scene from the latest episode of Muamma, which ended on an explosive cliffhanger as Junaid (played by Ali Ansari) went to Jahan Ara’s (portrayed by Saba Qamar) home to reveal that he knows all her secrets.

Reacting to the dramatic plot twist and the actors’ brilliant performances, Saboor Aly lauded, “Wahhhh. Kya kamaal kaam kia hae. (Wow. What an amazing job) Literally a treat to watch @sabaqamarzaman @aliansari_a2.”

P.C. Instagram
The Naqab Zan actress’s story was reposted by both Ali and Saba, who thanked her for her praise.

Muamma is a Pakistani psychological thriller TV drama that follows the story of Jahan Ara, an enigmatic owner of an old house who manipulates her tenants harboring hidden traumas.

Their peaceful facades begin to crumble as relationships strain under her emotional manipulation as she watches and influences the lives of the residents by spying on them through a two-sided mirror.

The drama stars Saba Qamar, Ali Ansari, Usman Mukhtar, Shehzad Sheikh, Nabeel Zuberi, Nimra Shahid, and Anoushay Abbasi.

