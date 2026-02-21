News
Shah Rukh Khan visits Salman Khan's father Salim Khan amid health concerns

Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai amid a health scare

Shah Rukh Khan has paid a visit to Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, as he visited the veteran screenwriter at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Salim was admitted to hospital on February 17, and on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar shared in the press conference that Salman's father suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and is taking time to recover due to his age.

Following the hospital admission, many notable Bollywood names visited Salim, along with family members, including Arbaaz, Salman, Sohail and daughter Alvira.

On Saturday night, February 21, Salman's close pal and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting the ailing screenwriter.

Earlier in the day, Salim's ex daughter-in-law Malaika Arora was also seen at the hospital, where she was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan.

While Dr Jalil shared details about Salim's condition, it was reported that Salman's family was not happy that private medical details were publicly shared without their consent.

It was revealed that Salim is stable and has been moved to the ICU and is responding well.

