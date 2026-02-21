Karan Johar gears up to deliver bold message with new film 'Accused' 

Karan Johar is back with his suspense thriller game!
Bollywood's popular filmmaker, who has produced one of the biggest films of Indian cinema under his production company Dharma Productions, is now geared up to release his upcoming film, Accused.
Johar shared the final trailer of his new movie on his Instagram account on Saturday, February 21st, with the surprise announcement.
The first queer psychological thriller film starred Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta in the leading roles.
Notably, the director, who has been vocal about his sexual orientation by stating in his autobiography that everyone is aware of it, is seemingly ready to launch his first mega bold project.
As the new trailer has been out, it highlights power dynamics and digital judgment as it explores the immediate aftermath of a serious public accusation.
For those unaware, Konkona Sensharma will portray the character as Dr Geetika alongside Pratibha Ranta, who plays her partner, Meira.
Accused is slated to be released on Netflix on February 27th, 2026.