Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence over broken bond with ex-bestie Sajal Aly  

Zara Noor Abbas has finally addressed the broken bond with her former best friend, Sajal Aly.
Two popular Pakistani actresses were recently making headlines after the Parey Hut Love actress broke her silence on their cold war.
While speaking to Ahmed Ali Butt on the Excuse Me podcast, Zara asked to share her equation with Sajal, with whom she has reportedly distanced herself.
To which the Ehd-e-Wafa starlet replied without hesitation, "Sajal Aly is doing well, Alhamdulillah, and we just spoke."
She further debunked the feud rumours, saying, "I can’t understand how people assume that if two people have unfollowed each other, they are not on talking terms."
The 34-year-old Pakistani actress blamed the people who spread false information about her personal life, believing she was the easiest target whom people could easily bully.
Speaking about the lesson from her experience in friendships, Zara heartbrokenly said, "Not every friend is a real friend. It’s been eight years. I have had many friends and groups, but they were not true friends."
All drama between Zara Noor Abbas and Sajal Aly began after the two unfollowed each other on social media.
The rift speculations escalated when the two skipped each other’s major life events, including birthdays and weddings.
According to insiders, the two are feuding due to a personal issue, with many claiming that the two stopped talking after Zara spoke negatively about Sajal and her sister, Saboor Aly, to others.