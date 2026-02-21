Hrithik Roshan gushes over Priyanka Chopra as he awaits ‘The Bluff’ release

News
  By Sidra Khan
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has joined the list of those eagerly awaiting the release of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming movie.

The 43-year-old Indian actress and producer is nowadays busy promoting her forthcoming film The Bluff, which is slated to premiere next week.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, February 20, the Quantico actress posted a carousel of her stunning glimpses from the ongoing press tour, radiating charm in ethereal ensembles.

“Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed up to show us support at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff,” she captioned.

Shortly after the gorgeous actress dropped her snaps, her former costar Hrithik Roshan made his way to the comments section, heaping praise on Chopra and expressing anticipation for her upcoming film.

“Beautiful. can’t wait to watch this,” he commented.

The Bluff plot:

As per IMDb, The Bluff follows the story of “a Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”

The Bluff release date:

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban starrer The Bluff will initially release on February 25, 2026.

Priyanka Chopra's previous Hollywood projects:

Priyanka Chopra, one of the highest-paid Indian actresses, began her career in Hollywood with 2017’s Baywatch.

Her filmography also include 2019’s Isn’t It Romantic?, 2021’s The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections, 2023’s Love Again, and 2025’s Heads of State.

