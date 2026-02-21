Hrithik Roshan pens emotional tribute for his late acting teacher MM Baig

Hrithik Roshan is remembering his late teacher and veteran filmmaker MM Baig in an emotional tribute, as he hailed him for shaping him as the actor he is today.
The Krrish actor shared that the late teacher was the reason he overcame his shyness and that Baig helped him with his "speech and delivery".
Posting a photograph of MM Baig on his social media platforms, Roshan penned, "My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor."
He added that Baig helped him with his confidence "over my speech and delivery", and was "instrumental in shaping the actor in me".
Roshan shared that at the age of 18, he was lost and Baig helped him find the right path and taught him lessons that he practises to this day.
"I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig," he concluded the statement.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next Krrish 4, which is reportedly in the pre-production stage.
He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, which failed to leave a mark at the box office.
For the unversed, Baig was found dead at his residence earlier this week, as per his publicist, Hanif Zaveri.
He had been unwell for some time and was living alone. Zaveri shared that he did not leave his house for 4 to 5 days, and his neighbours complained about a foul smell, after which his body was discovered.