Kareena Kapoor drops sweet moments from son Jeh’s 5th birthday

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' alum celebrated younger son Jeh's birthday in meaningful way by planting trees

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan’s 5th birthday by planting trees and spending time outdoors.

Taking to Instagram, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan alum shared some glimpses from son’s birthday with some awe-dropping images on February 21, depicting a meaningful way of celebrating the special day.

The 45-year-old captioned the post, “Birthday’s are all about planting trees and being free.”

“Happy birthday Son…Jeh Baba,” she added.


In the images, the family was seen planting images and enjoying the special day outdoors. They are digging the soil with little Jeh, and he looks fascinated.

The picture also showed the couple’s elder son, Taimur, showing them gently putting the sapling into the soil.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends gushed to the comments section to bless him.

A fan wrote, “How sweet!!! Happy birthday to the Sweetest and the Cutest boy, I love you so much My Jeh.”

“Happy birthday Jeh Baba.stayyy happyy and healthy always,” another fan commented.

Indian actress Neha Dhupia wished, “Jeh baba. happy happy happy always.”

For those unaware, the Golmaal 3 actress and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after welcoming their baby boys Taimur in 2016, and Jeh in 2021. 

