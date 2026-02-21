Saba Qamar reveals makeup artist’s paranormal encounter on 'Muamma' shoot

Saba Qamar recounted a spooky incident during the Muamma shoot, where her makeup artist had a paranormal encounter.
While conversing with host Tabish Hashmi, on Hasna Mana Hai, the Case No. 9 starlet shared a scary experience while shooting her hit drama.
Qamar said her make-up artist “went to perform ablution to offer prayers and he got slapped from behind.”
She went on to share, “I didn't see that. I mean, I saw something. But I didn't see this.
But it was there and it wasn't. The whole set was scared.”
“And after that everyone said, we had done 60 percent of the work. I think 50-60 percent. And after that, all the artists together said, no, let's change the location,” the Pamaal starlet stated.
She continued, “Now, the amount of work I had done, I said, whether it's Manjulika or Tanjulika, I will definitely complete the shoot.”
Qamar mentioned she believed that no one is more evil than a human being, adding, “You had grown your nails. For ghosts. I don't get scared.”
Hashmi asked, “Why don't you get scared?”
The Cheekh starlet responded, “I have gone beyond ghosts, “ adding, “I have been through a lot.”
To note, Saba Qamar, Ali Ansari, Usman Mukhtar, and Anoushay Abbasi star in the Pakistani drama Muamma, which is currently airing on HUM TV.