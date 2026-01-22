Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah 

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit near the Utah-Wyoming border early Thursday morning, January 22.
The quake's epicentre was about 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming and it was strongly felt across the Wasatch Front in northern Utah.
As per multiple reports, people felt shaking in their homes with furniture and household items moving.
The quake, which occurred at around 7:49 local time is reported to have originated at a depth of over 13 kilometers below the Earth's surface.
Fortunately there were no immediate reports of injuries or any major damage caused by the earthquake.
“I was just sitting at my desk in my living room when all of a sudden I felt my house shaking and sat for a second, confused,” said Madison Olsen, in West Bountiful, as per YahooNews.
He added, “Then I could see my computers and lamp start shaking. I literally stood up, getting ready to run to my kid if I had to, but thankfully it wasn’t too long.”
Meanwhile, Ogden resident Sandra Droguett-Collio said she “felt the floor moving. I was so light."
This recent earthquake follows a series of smaller quakes that have already occurred in the northern Utah since the beginning of the year.
According to the US Geological Survey, there is 57% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 3.0 or higher and 19% chance of magnitude 4.0 or higher in the next week.