World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

A magnitude of 4.7 earthquake rattled southwest Wyoming and northern Utah

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah 

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit near the Utah-Wyoming border early Thursday morning, January 22.

The quake's epicentre was about 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming and it was strongly felt across the Wasatch Front in northern Utah.

As per multiple reports, people felt shaking in their homes with furniture and household items moving.

The quake, which occurred at around 7:49 local time is reported to have originated at a depth of over 13 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

Fortunately there were no immediate reports of injuries or any major damage caused by the earthquake.

“I was just sitting at my desk in my living room when all of a sudden I felt my house shaking and sat for a second, confused,” said Madison Olsen, in West Bountiful, as per YahooNews.

He added, “Then I could see my computers and lamp start shaking. I literally stood up, getting ready to run to my kid if I had to, but thankfully it wasn’t too long.”

Meanwhile, Ogden resident Sandra Droguett-Collio said she “felt the floor moving. I was so light."

This recent earthquake follows a series of smaller quakes that have already occurred in the northern Utah since the beginning of the year.

According to the US Geological Survey, there is 57% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 3.0 or higher and 19% chance of magnitude 4.0 or higher in the next week.

US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside
US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside
UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement
UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement
Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod

Timothée Chalamet makes Oscars history with 'Marty Supreme' nod
2 minutes ago
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits northern Utah

19 minutes ago
'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field

'Masters of the Universe' trailer teases He-Man journey from office to battle field
39 minutes ago