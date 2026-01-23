Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife

Kumar Sanu filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya in 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife
Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife

Kumar Sanu recently marked a legal victory in a defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya.

According to Bollywood Bubble, the 68-year-old singer was granted a significant victory in his Rs50 crore defamation case against his wife by the Bombay High Court.

As per Justice Milind Jadhav’s ruling, Bhattacharya and certain media outlets temporarily cannot publish, speak, or use slanderous remarks about the Tu Kaun Hai Tera Naam Kya singer or his family in any form or medium.

The judge stated, “There is a clear personal tirade against Sanu in some of the interviews, which is prima facie qualified by the words used therein.”

During the hearing, Sanu’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, argued that his ex-wife's statements had caused him substantial financial and personal harm.

However, the court declined Bhattacharya’s request to have the existing interviews deleted. 

The court would wait for her response before ruling the verdict.

The next hearing is scheduled next week on January 28, 2026.

The latest ruling comes after Kumar Sanu filed the defamation suit against Rita Bhattacharya in the Bombay High Court.

In his petition, he claimed that his ex-wife's statements damaged his reputation.

It’ worth mentioning here that in interviews with Viral Bhayani and Film Window, she alleged that he mistreated her during her pregnancy and deprived her of food and medical care.

Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cruz Beckham makes major move after Brooklyn's public throwdown at Victoria
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Cha Eun Woo suffers major career blows over $13.6M tax scandal
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make surprising move amid Oscars nod
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Harry Styles ‘heals’ fans with long-awaited release of new single ‘Aperture’
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move
Lily Allen, David Harbour inch closer to divorce with bombshell move
Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau in calling out ‘bulls**t’ amid sizzling romance
Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau in calling out ‘bulls**t’ amid sizzling romance
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Amanda Bynes debuts bold comeback months after fake TikTok video controversy
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post
Cruz Beckham joins Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's drama with cryptic post
Timothée Chalamet reacts to ‘Marty Supreme’s’ multiple Oscar nominations
Timothée Chalamet reacts to ‘Marty Supreme’s’ multiple Oscar nominations
Ryan Reynolds' 'super frustrated' feelings revealed in Blake-Justin fight
Ryan Reynolds' 'super frustrated' feelings revealed in Blake-Justin fight

Popular News

Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response

Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
2 hours ago
Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift

Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift
54 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute

Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
5 hours ago