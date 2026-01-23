Kumar Sanu marks legal victory in defamation case against ex wife

Kumar Sanu recently marked a legal victory in a defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya.
According to Bollywood Bubble, the 68-year-old singer was granted a significant victory in his Rs50 crore defamation case against his wife by the Bombay High Court.
As per Justice Milind Jadhav’s ruling, Bhattacharya and certain media outlets temporarily cannot publish, speak, or use slanderous remarks about the Tu Kaun Hai Tera Naam Kya singer or his family in any form or medium.
The judge stated, “There is a clear personal tirade against Sanu in some of the interviews, which is prima facie qualified by the words used therein.”
During the hearing, Sanu’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, argued that his ex-wife's statements had caused him substantial financial and personal harm.
However, the court declined Bhattacharya’s request to have the existing interviews deleted.
The court would wait for her response before ruling the verdict.
The next hearing is scheduled next week on January 28, 2026.
The latest ruling comes after Kumar Sanu filed the defamation suit against Rita Bhattacharya in the Bombay High Court.
In his petition, he claimed that his ex-wife's statements damaged his reputation.
It’ worth mentioning here that in interviews with Viral Bhayani and Film Window, she alleged that he mistreated her during her pregnancy and deprived her of food and medical care.