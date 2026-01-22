Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa

Kabir Bedi finally spilled the beans on why he celebrates his birthday every year in Goa.
The veteran actor, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary with wife Parveen Dusanj on January 16, shared on his Instagram account the bond he shares with Goa,
“I’ve been visiting Goa since the ’70s. It’s a place that has grown with time, but the vibe remains the same,” the actor began.
According to the Shaakuntalam actor, it has an unmistakably different vibration compared to other beaches.
Bedi went on to say, “This time here prompts us to think about how far we’ve come, where we want to go, and what we still want to do.”
The Mohenjo Daro performer while explaining his bond with the city also shared, “Every time I am here, I think, why don’t I come back more often? I love being here — for my escapes, my getaways, my me time. This time it was for our ‘us time’. It was our wedding anniversary and my birthday. We could have had a big party, and that can always happen later. But this occasion needed together time, alone time, and reflective time.”
In the end, Kabir Bedi noted that Goa represents calm for him.