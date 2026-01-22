Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa

Kabir Bedi recently celebrated his 80th birthday

  • By Salima Bhutto
Kabir Bedi on celebrating birthdays in Goa: ‘For my escapes and getaways’
Kabir Bedi on celebrating birthdays in Goa: ‘For my escapes and getaways’

Kabir Bedi finally spilled the beans on why he celebrates his birthday every year in Goa.

The veteran actor, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary with wife Parveen Dusanj on January 16, shared on his Instagram account the bond he shares with Goa,

“I’ve been visiting Goa since the ’70s. It’s a place that has grown with time, but the vibe remains the same,” the actor began.

According to the Shaakuntalam actor, it has an unmistakably different vibration compared to other beaches.

Bedi went on to say, “This time here prompts us to think about how far we’ve come, where we want to go, and what we still want to do.”

The Mohenjo Daro performer while explaining his bond with the city also shared, “Every time I am here, I think, why don’t I come back more often? I love being here — for my escapes, my getaways, my me time. This time it was for our ‘us time’. It was our wedding anniversary and my birthday. We could have had a big party, and that can always happen later. But this occasion needed together time, alone time, and reflective time.”

In the end, Kabir Bedi noted that Goa represents calm for him.

Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Salman Khan asked to respond in personality rights case
Salman Khan asked to respond in personality rights case
Durefishan Saleem on Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Karachi deserves more than statements’
Durefishan Saleem on Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Karachi deserves more than statements’
Sunny Deol drops BTS clip of 'Border 2' ahead of release
Sunny Deol drops BTS clip of 'Border 2' ahead of release
Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Rani Mukerji before 'Mardaani 3' release
Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Rani Mukerji before 'Mardaani 3' release
'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event
'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations

Popular News

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
an hour ago
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post

Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
6 hours ago