'AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN' first teaser unveiled: Watch

ARY Films have officially released the teaser of their upcoming film AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN (ALBM), featuring Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi, and Javed Sheikh.
In the first teaser released on Saturday, January 3, Fahad and Mahira were seen sharing emotionally charged moments that captivated the audience.
The teaser ended with the title reveal, Aag Lagay Basti Mein, and a surprise appearance by Tabish Hashmi, sparked excitement among the audience.
The eagerly-awaited film has been jointly produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films.
ALBM has been written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan, which is set to hit theatres on Eid al-Fitr 2026.
Notably, ALBM marks the film debut for Big Bang Entertainment, the powerhouse production behind blockbuster Pakistani dramas.
Shortly after the teaser went viral, fans gushed to the comments to express their excitement for the Aag Lage Basti Mein through their delightful comments.
A fan commented, “I am very excited for this movie.”
Another fan wrote, “Wow.. Mahira and Fahad look amazing! Can’t wait to see the adorable duo back on screens again.”
A third fan praised, “Huhhh Really It's Looks Good & Fresh.... TABISH SAVAGE LOOK.”