Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’

Hania Aamir finally reflects on the masculinity of Pakistani society

  • By Salima Bhutto
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’

Hania Aamir recently got real about the masculinity in Pakistan.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram Story to praise the drama Kafeel, starring Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani.

During her appreciation post, she also weighed in on the social issue, writing, “I've Seen My BROTHER As My Warrior Long Before He Even Know How to FIGHT goosebumps.”

Hania Aamir finally reflects on the masculinity of Pakistani society
Hania Aamir finally reflects on the masculinity of Pakistani society

Hania, who is rumoured to be dating Asim Azhar, further added, “Painfully haunting, yet deeply responsible storytelling.”

According to the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress, she feels Pakistani television at its finest.

"This is the kind of masculinity we need," said the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress, adding, “Brothers who protect, not police. Who stand up for their sisters, not against them.”

In the end, she also thanked Big Bang Entertainment and also mentioned Irfani and Aashir Wajahat.

Hania Aamir’s praise for Kafeel comes after the release o its latest episode.

Written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed, the drama has been directed by Meesam Naqvi, and also stars Munazza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, and Javed Rizvi in the supporting roles.

Kafeel airs every week on Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital.

Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Iqra Aziz reveals her baby girl name as Sajal Aly pens sweet wishes
Iqra Aziz reveals her baby girl name as Sajal Aly pens sweet wishes

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
45 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

57 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
an hour ago