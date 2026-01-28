Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’

Hania Aamir recently got real about the masculinity in Pakistan.
The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram Story to praise the drama Kafeel, starring Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani.
During her appreciation post, she also weighed in on the social issue, writing, “I've Seen My BROTHER As My Warrior Long Before He Even Know How to FIGHT goosebumps.”
Hania, who is rumoured to be dating Asim Azhar, further added, “Painfully haunting, yet deeply responsible storytelling.”
According to the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress, she feels Pakistani television at its finest.
"This is the kind of masculinity we need," said the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress, adding, “Brothers who protect, not police. Who stand up for their sisters, not against them.”
In the end, she also thanked Big Bang Entertainment and also mentioned Irfani and Aashir Wajahat.
Hania Aamir’s praise for Kafeel comes after the release o its latest episode.
Written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed, the drama has been directed by Meesam Naqvi, and also stars Munazza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, and Javed Rizvi in the supporting roles.
Kafeel airs every week on Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital.