Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement

Not only fans, but celebrities will also miss Arijit Singh on the playback scene.
The 38-year-old Indian singer left everyone shocked on Tuesday, January 27, by suddenly announcing his retirement from playback singing across social media platforms, including Instagram.
“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he announced in his Instagram post.
The Raabta singer’s announcement made everyone emotional, with celebrities, including Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal and Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, reacting to the news and extending their best wishes to Arijit for his future.
On his post, Shreya – who has sung a huge number of songs with Arijit Singh – commented, “It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit.”
Taking to his official Instagram stories, Imran Abbas – for whom Arijit crooned Sawan Aaya Hai in Creature 3D – shared the track and expressed, “Dear @arijitsingh!.. This song sung by you will always stay close to my heart. Saddened to hear about your retirement as playback singer. After Rafi Sahab and Udit Narayan, you stood as the last torchbearer of the golden era of Bollywood playback singing.”
Indian playback singer Armaan Malik shared a photo with the Gerua singer on his Instagram stories, writing, “The soul knows when it's time to change direction. What's being offered no longer feeds its highest calling. I don't know where the river meets the sea again, but I trust the current and the grace guiding it. Here's to the magic ahead! thank you for everything you've given to the craft of playback singing. @arijitsingh.”
Arijit Singh sang his final playback song, titled Mathrubhumi, for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan.