Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice

With his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has marked the end of an iconic era.
The 38-year-old Indian singer and composer left his fans heartbroken on January 27 by suddenly announcing that he’s stepping away from playback singing, sparking a frenzy online.
Through his decades-long iconic career, the Kalank singer nurtured a generation of music lovers, providing songs that catered to all their emotional needs – be it love, heartbreak, or something funky.
As Arijit retires from the playback scene, let’s take a look at his timeless hits that turned him into an era-defining voice.
Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2:
While Arijit Singh had been singing for years, Tum Hi Ho marked a game-changing song for his career by giving him the due recognition in the Hindi music industry.
Released in 2013’s Aashiqui 2, this unforgettable track did not just rule fans’ playlists, but also became an evergreen song of Bollywood romance.
Raabta – Agent Vinod:
Raabta is one of the most loved songs by Arijit Singh, which was dropped in 2012 as part of Agent Vinod’s tracklist.
Before he even gained stardom in the industry, this love track showcased Arijit Singh’s soul-touching vocals, hinting at the icon he would become.
Phir Le Aaya Dil – Barfi:
Phir Le Aaya Dil was released in 2012’s Barfi, giving the feelings of classic heartbreak a modern twist.
Even though it’s been over a decade since its release, fans still remember this soulful track and stream it for its raw emotions.
Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:
Arijit Singh’s yet another masterpiece Channa Mereya from 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil beautifully captured the feelings of unspoken love and heartbreak, making it Bollywood’s most powerful farewell song.
Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal:
With 2017’s Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Arijit Singh once again touched the chords of hearts, blending his soulful voice with deeply emotional lyrics expressing longing for the one you love.
Even after years, the track remains a staple in playlists for anyone experiencing love, loss, or longing.
Laal Ishq – Ram-Leela:
Through Laal Ishq, the super hit Indian singer powerfully showed the dramatic range of his vocals, perfectly capturing obsessive love, passion, and emotional chaos.
Kesariya – Brahmastra:
Arijit Singh’s one of the biggest global hits and Billboard India and UK Asian chart-topper, Kesariya, released in 2022’s Brahmastra, is a song that paints a vibrant and bright picture of love, with the singer’s voice being the cherry on top.
The iconic song is a blend of modern love with classic melody, making it truly an era-defining romantic anthem that tells listeners falling in love can be a magical experience.
Muskurane – CityLights:
With CityLights’ Muskurane, released back in 2014, Arijit told listeners that love isn’t just about the fancy dates and experiences, but also includes emotional elements like care, affection, and desire to go through every thick and thin together.
The song instantly became a favorite for couples, expressing comfort and happiness in the simplest moments of togetherness.
Gerua – Dilwale:
The IIFA Award winner showed the world that he is not only expert at singing breakup anthems, but is equally capable of describing the intense and passionate side of love with his powerful vocals through 2015’s Gerua.
The song became a massive hit after its release and still holds a special place in music lovers’ playlist.
Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga – Half Girlfriend:
Arijit’s yet another heartbreak anthem, Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga from 2017’s Half Girlfriend, also holds a significant place in cementing his career as the King of Breakup Anthems.
The singer’s emotional delivery made every word unforgettable, turning the song into the voice of broken hearts.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani – Hamari Adhuri Kahani:
The title track from Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan’s 2015 film, Hamari Adhuri Kahani is a heartbreaking melody that speaks about love left incomplete.
With his soul-stirring and aching voice, Arijit Singh touched the strings of fans’ hearts, perfectly capturing the pain, hope, and longing all at the same time.
To this date since its release, Hamari Adhuri Kahani has become an anthem for unfinished relationships, telling listeners that not all love stories end happily, some simply are cherished silently in hearts forever.