Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image

Emraan Hashmi set to star in ‘Awarapan 2’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image

Emraan Hashmi has opened up about his infamous bold image in Bollywood that eventually limited his journey in the film industry.

While candidly talking about it, Hashmi told Hindustan Times that his "serial kisser" tag was not accidental and was actively amplified at the time.

“They were commercial successes, and I was also raking in that image. We were playing up to it through the marketing," he said, recalling, “The press was in on it.”

According to Hashmi, he eventually realised the need for reinvention after playing similar portrayals.

The Taskaree actor explained, “After a decade of doing it, I realised that the audience changes. They say, every 10 to 14 years, it switches.

"The next generation comes to the theatres. It's very important to reinvent yourself for that fresh audience.

"You can only juice it out as much. And I realised I juiced it to the hilt, yeah.

"So it was very important to me to switch.”

However, even after ditching the old tag, Hashmi shared that he realised that it continues to follow him.

Addressing how actors can break free from typecasting, Emraan Hashmi, who is set to star in Awarapan 2, shared the importance of risk-taking and versatility.

The actor, in the end, said, “You have to go out there and just play in the front foot and do something to at least show your versatility. Just go out there and be daring with the stuff that you're doing.”

Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Iqra Aziz reveals her baby girl name as Sajal Aly pens sweet wishes
Iqra Aziz reveals her baby girl name as Sajal Aly pens sweet wishes

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
45 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

57 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
an hour ago