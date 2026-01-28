Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image

Emraan Hashmi has opened up about his infamous bold image in Bollywood that eventually limited his journey in the film industry.
While candidly talking about it, Hashmi told Hindustan Times that his "serial kisser" tag was not accidental and was actively amplified at the time.
“They were commercial successes, and I was also raking in that image. We were playing up to it through the marketing," he said, recalling, “The press was in on it.”
According to Hashmi, he eventually realised the need for reinvention after playing similar portrayals.
The Taskaree actor explained, “After a decade of doing it, I realised that the audience changes. They say, every 10 to 14 years, it switches.
"The next generation comes to the theatres. It's very important to reinvent yourself for that fresh audience.
"You can only juice it out as much. And I realised I juiced it to the hilt, yeah.
"So it was very important to me to switch.”
However, even after ditching the old tag, Hashmi shared that he realised that it continues to follow him.
Addressing how actors can break free from typecasting, Emraan Hashmi, who is set to star in Awarapan 2, shared the importance of risk-taking and versatility.
The actor, in the end, said, “You have to go out there and just play in the front foot and do something to at least show your versatility. Just go out there and be daring with the stuff that you're doing.”