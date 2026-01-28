Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget

The 'Half Love and Half Arrange' star and the 'Bepannah' starlet's close bond sparked wedding rumours

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget

Karan Wahi has finally responded to ongoing wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget.

The Half Love and Half Arrange star and the Bepannah starlet sparked wedding rumours on social media after they showed the close bond to each other.

As per Hindustan Times, upon asking about Wahi’s marriage with Winget, the Remix star simply called it fake news.

Wahi and Winget, who go way back, first worked together in Dil Mil Gaye, playing Dr Siddhant Modi and Dr Riddhima Gupta respectively.

After almost14 years, they worked together again on screen in 2024 when they starred opposite each other in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Their on-screen chemistry drew praise from fans, fuelling dating speculation despite their long-standing friendship.

While, Wahi has been single for some time, Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover.

The two tied the knot in 2012 but separated after two years, officially announcing their split in November 2014.

On the work front, Winget will next be seen in a yet-untitled Netflix web series directed by Rensil D'Silva.

Parineeti Chopra will mark her web series debut and it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

On the other hand, Wahi has teamed up with actor Surbhi Jyoti for a show titled Seven And A Half Dates.

'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
44 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

56 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
an hour ago