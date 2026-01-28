Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget

Karan Wahi has finally responded to ongoing wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget.
The Half Love and Half Arrange star and the Bepannah starlet sparked wedding rumours on social media after they showed the close bond to each other.
As per Hindustan Times, upon asking about Wahi’s marriage with Winget, the Remix star simply called it fake news.
Wahi and Winget, who go way back, first worked together in Dil Mil Gaye, playing Dr Siddhant Modi and Dr Riddhima Gupta respectively.
After almost14 years, they worked together again on screen in 2024 when they starred opposite each other in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.
Their on-screen chemistry drew praise from fans, fuelling dating speculation despite their long-standing friendship.
While, Wahi has been single for some time, Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover.
The two tied the knot in 2012 but separated after two years, officially announcing their split in November 2014.
On the work front, Winget will next be seen in a yet-untitled Netflix web series directed by Rensil D'Silva.
Parineeti Chopra will mark her web series debut and it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.
On the other hand, Wahi has teamed up with actor Surbhi Jyoti for a show titled Seven And A Half Dates.