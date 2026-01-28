Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out  

Mawra Hocane has left touched by her Jama Taqseem co-stars, Javaid Sheikh and Beo Raana Zafar's sweet gesture.
Two days ago, the legendary Pakistani actors made a guest appearance on Subh Ka Samaa Madeha Kay Sath, where they made a subtle confession about Mawra.
During the show, Sheikh and Zafar were playing a dumb charades, in which the Na Maloom Afraad star had to guess the celebrity.
While giving hints about Mawra, the Cake star said, "Easy one .. easy one.. she was our life recently; she was so close to us."
In response, Sheikh asked, "Is she a girl?" before sweetly remarked, "Is she Mawra?"
To which Zafar replied, "Yes," with a sweet applause for guessing it right.
Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, Mawra herself took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the sweet gesture by Sheikh and Zafar.
Sharing the footage, the Jafaa actress penned, "Oh my cuties .. Javed uncle beo aunty @javedsheikhofficial @zafarbeo Had the best time as always.. Hope to see you two again soon, InshaAllah."
The Sabaat actress continued explaining her heartfelt acting experience with the two prominent stars of Pakistan as she stated, "Some seniors are really exemplary & then you understand why they are who they are .. most respectful & hardworking humans."
For those unaware, Mawra Hocane recently starred alongside Javaid Sheikh and Beo Raana Zafar in the iconic drama serial, Jama Taqseem, which concluded on December 18, 2025.