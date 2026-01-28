Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out

'Jama Taqseem' co-stars Javaid Sheikh and Beo Raana Zafar win Mawra Hocane's heart with heartfelt gesture

  • By Fatima Hassan
Mawra Hocane reacts to her Jama Taqseem stars touching shout out
Mawra Hocane reacts to her 'Jama Taqseem' stars' touching shout out  

Mawra Hocane has left touched by her Jama Taqseem co-stars, Javaid Sheikh and Beo Raana Zafar's sweet gesture.

Two days ago, the legendary Pakistani actors made a guest appearance on Subh Ka Samaa Madeha Kay Sath, where they made a subtle confession about Mawra.  

During the show, Sheikh and Zafar were playing a dumb charades, in which the Na Maloom Afraad star had to guess the celebrity.  

While giving hints about Mawra, the Cake star said, "Easy one .. easy one.. she was our life recently; she was so close to us." 

In response, Sheikh asked, "Is she a girl?" before sweetly remarked, "Is she Mawra?" 

To which Zafar replied, "Yes," with a sweet applause for guessing it right. 

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, Mawra herself took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the sweet gesture by Sheikh and Zafar.  

Sharing the footage, the Jafaa actress penned, "Oh my cuties .. Javed uncle beo aunty @javedsheikhofficial @zafarbeo Had the best time as always.. Hope to see you two again soon, InshaAllah." 

P.C.: Mawra Hocane/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Mawra Hocane/Instagram Stories 

The Sabaat actress continued explaining her heartfelt acting experience with the two prominent stars of Pakistan as she stated, "Some seniors are really exemplary & then you understand why they are who they are .. most respectful & hardworking humans." 

For those unaware, Mawra Hocane recently starred alongside Javaid Sheikh and Beo Raana Zafar in the iconic drama serial, Jama Taqseem, which concluded on December 18, 2025.   

Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
Arijit Singh’s retirement: Timeless hits that made him an era-defining voice
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge

Popular News

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
an hour ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

4 hours ago
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

2 hours ago