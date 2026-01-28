Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sehar Khan shared insights into her journey in Aik Aur Pakeezah, highlighting the show’s powerful social message.

While conversing with Geo pannel talk of Aik Aur Pakeezah, the Fairy Tale star opened up about the pain of cyber crime victims.

Reflecting on her journey, Khan said, “Kashif Bhai called me first and said, Son, I am making a project and it is my favourite project. So the moment I started reading the script, I instantly got goosebumps.”

Khan called the journey so “painful” as “mostly scenes were made me cry while reading.”

She added, “And that pain was not being handled by me. Because the victims of cybercrime, you cannot imagine what they feel. And I have felt that pain very closely.”

Khan mentioned, “And every single scene. Because Bee Gull writes the truth in such a way that you get scared. You get scared.”

“That is such a truth. And then you perform with your soul. So yeah, we all have performed with our souls. And I hope society will change,” Khan noted.

Written by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar, Aik Aur Pakeezah is based on the devastating impact of digital violence, cyber-harassment, and consent.

The star studded cast includes, Sehar Khan (Pakeezah), Nameer Khan (Faraz), Amna Ilyas (Barrister Saman), Gohar Rasheed, Hina Khawaja Bayat, and Nadia Afghan

