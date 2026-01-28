Ranveer Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during IFFI 

Ranveer Singh has landed in new trouble after the actor allegedly hurt religious sentiments during the 2025 International Film Festival of India.
On Wednesday, January 28, an FIR has been filed against the Dhurandhar actor in Bengaluru after he mimicked the Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty's film Kantara: Chapter 1 A Legend during IFFI in Goa last November.
The FIR was registered at the Bengaluru High Grounds Police Station under the charges of disparaging the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka and Hindu religious sensitivities.
Indian lawyer, Prashanth Methal, filed the complaint under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The alleged event occurred on November 28, 2025, during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, according to the FIR.
According to the lawsuit, Ranveer conducted a mocking stage act and made disparaging remarks that allegedly denigrated sacred aspects of the Daiva heritage.
He reportedly mimicked Panjurli and Guliga Daiva's expressions and depicted them in a crass, humorous, and disparaging way.
The Chavundi Daiva was called a "female ghost" by Ranveer, Prashanth continued.
The High Grounds police station was ordered by the court on January 23 of this year to file a formal complaint in accordance with Section 175, clause 3 of the BNS.