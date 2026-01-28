'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot? 

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have grabbed headlines with potential marriage speculations.
The Dill Mill Gaye co-stars have sparked massive attention online after several media reports claimed that the two might be planning to get married soon.
However, Jennifer and Karan, who have remained mum over the wedding speculations, have not clarified their relationship status.
The two developed strong on-screen chemistry during their superhit romantic television series.
Since then, the couple have been rumoured to be in a relationship.
Now, the speculation came after their recent work together and long friendship.
However, Karan Wahi has now addressed the buzz publicly and dismissed the rumours, calling them "fake news."
His clear response has brought an end to the wedding chatter and clarified the situation for fans.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget has also maintained that her personal life is private and unaffected by online speculation.
For those unaware, rumours about a possible wedding first gained traction after clips and posts about the pair's reunion began to circulate online earlier this week.
Jennifer Winget's previous relationship:
Before her association with Karan Wahi, the Bepannah actress was married to another Dill Mill Gaye co-star, Karan Singh Grover, who was replaced by Wahi back in 2007.