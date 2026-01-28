Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi initially sparked romance speculations after their sizzling chemistry in 'Dill Mill Gaye'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dill Mill Gaye co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot?
'Dill Mill Gaye' co-stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget to tie the knot? 

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have grabbed headlines with potential marriage speculations.

The Dill Mill Gaye co-stars have sparked massive attention online after several media reports claimed that the two might be planning to get married soon. 

However, Jennifer and Karan, who have remained mum over the wedding speculations, have not clarified their relationship status. 

The two developed strong on-screen chemistry during their superhit romantic television series. 

Since then, the couple have been rumoured to be in a relationship.

Now, the speculation came after their recent work together and long friendship. 

However, Karan Wahi has now addressed the buzz publicly and dismissed the rumours, calling them "fake news."

His clear response has brought an end to the wedding chatter and clarified the situation for fans.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget has also maintained that her personal life is private and unaffected by online speculation.

For those unaware, rumours about a possible wedding first gained traction after clips and posts about the pair's reunion began to circulate online earlier this week.

Jennifer Winget's previous relationship: 

Before her association with Karan Wahi, the Bepannah actress was married to another Dill Mill Gaye co-star, Karan Singh Grover, who was replaced by Wahi back in 2007.   

Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Sehar Khan talks painful yet powerful journey in 'Aik Aur Pakeezah'
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on ditching his bold image
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Shreya Ghoshal, Imran Abbas lead celeb reactions to Arijit Singh’s retirement
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Hania Aamir gets real about masculinity: ‘Painfully haunting’
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Arijit Singh’s retirement triggers emotional meme frenzy on social media
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Riteish Deshmukh mourns Ajit Pawar death: ‘Terribly heartbroken’
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Zakir Khan explains health reasons for extended break from comedy
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Asim Azhar enjoys full circle moment with return to ‘Pakistan Idol’ as judge
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda set to reunite in new film 'Ranabali'?
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success

Popular News

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry enlists UK based PR agency to promote Invictus Games 2027
45 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

57 minutes ago
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
an hour ago