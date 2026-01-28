Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn express shock after Ajit Pawar plane crash reports

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn expressed shock and grief after reports of an Ajit Pawar plane crash surfaced, paying tribute to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and calling the news “shocking and saddening.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of late leader Ajit Pawar and wrote, “Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact.”

He went on to say, “My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti."

Moreover, Anupam Kher and Ajay Devgn also paid tribute to the leader.

Devgn wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss.

Om Shanti.”

To note, Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. He was 66 years old.

Pawar was traveling in a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45XR owned by VSR Ventures.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approximately 8:10 AM and crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district around 8:43 AM while attempting to land.

