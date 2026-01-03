Twinkle Khanna marks birthday uniquely after Akshay Kumar's sweet revelation 

Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 52nd birthday most uniquely!
The Baadshah actress, who turned 52 on December 29th, 2025, has now shared how she spent her big day with her family and two kids, Aarav and Nitara.
After entering the New Year, Khanna took to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 3rd, to reveal that she visited the French private museum of perfume, Musée du Parfum, to celebrate her special day with a passion close to her heart.
"This year, instead of blowing out candles, my birthday celebration entailed a lot of sniffing around. The family took me to the Musée du Parfum," the Indian author and columnist added in the caption.
She continued sharing, "We encountered over 50 glass bottles of fragrances like vetiver, caramel, oud and amber. Then we each blended a unique perfume from the essences we loved."
During her heartfelt experience, she also customized her personal fragrance, which she named "Birthday Note."
"Scents carry memories, and this one will follow me to airports, old sweaters, and days when I want to remember my birthday in Marrakesh. What scent instantly takes you back to a happy memory? Let me know in the comments below," she further asked her fans to share their personal favourite.
This came after Akshay Kumar broke the internet last week with his special birthday note.
Taking to Instagram, the Khiladi actor paid a heartfelt birthday tribute while revealing the sweetest nickname, "Mrs Funnybone."
For those unaware, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001 after briefly dating each other in the 1990s.