Siddhant Chaturvedi drops fun BTS with Ishaan Khatter, Pooja Hegde  

Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared fun behind-the-scenes with Ishaan Khatter and Pooja Hegde after shutting down rumors about his next film.
The 32-year-old Indian actor turned to his Instagram account to release the unseen chemistry with his co-stars, including Ishaan and Pooja, with whom he recently shared screen for a light-hearted Oppo advertisement.
"Because even in 2026, the fun should not stop," Chaturvedi stated in the caption.
As his photos with Ishaan and Pooja garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their joy over the chemistry.
One fan commented, "Please don't make another Param Sundari or Kerala story. Do the basic research on us and the place’s culture before portraying it on the screen."
"Curly Hair duo is Fab," another noted.
A third asked, "Is this our Bangalore Days remake Hindi movie?"
This update came after he shut down the rumors about his possible involvement in the upcoming remake of a new film, Dear Comrade.
On Friday, January 2nd, the Phone Bhoot actor took to his Instagram Stories to make an announcement.
"Just to clarify, guys – this isn’t true. No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect," the Dhadak 2 actor revealed.
For those unaware, Dear Comrade originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
The romantic action film premiered in 2019.