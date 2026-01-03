Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Salman Khan makes heartfelt gesture for his sister in unique way

Salman Khan shares beautiful bond with his sister Arpita Khan and has always been a father figure for her

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Salman Khan makes heartfelt gesture for his sister in unique way
Salman Khan makes heartfelt gesture for his sister in unique way

Bollywood star Salman Khan made a special gesture for his sister in a unique way!

The superstar has named his luxurious 15-acre, Rs 80 crore (about $8.9 million) farmhouse after his adopted sister, Arpita Khan.

The property is one of his most valuable and personal possessions.

Salman shares beautiful bond with his sister and has always been protective of her and is often seen as a father figure.

For the unversed, Arpita tied the knot with Indian actor Aayush Sharma in 2014 and together they share two children, Ahil and Ayat.

On the work front, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is gearing up for his upcoming war film Battle of Galwan which depicts the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, features Chitrangada Singh as the female lead along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj.

In the film, Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who lost his life while fighting invading troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Shortly after the teaser's release, the film sparked controversy with China's state media criticized the film for allegedly distorting facts about the June 2020 clash.

Battle of Galwan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

Siddhant Chaturvedi drops fun BTS with Ishaan Khatter, Pooja Hegde

Siddhant Chaturvedi drops fun BTS with Ishaan Khatter, Pooja Hegde

Twinkle Khanna marks birthday uniquely after Akshay Kumar's sweet revelation

Twinkle Khanna marks birthday uniquely after Akshay Kumar's sweet revelation
'AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN' first teaser unveiled: Watch

'AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN' first teaser unveiled: Watch
Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge

Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge
Zoya Akhtar dismisses 'outsiders' concept in Bollywood: 'Anybody can make a film'

Zoya Akhtar dismisses 'outsiders' concept in Bollywood: 'Anybody can make a film'
Hania Amir shares candid reaction to 'Stranger Things' finale

Hania Amir shares candid reaction to 'Stranger Things' finale

Hamza Sohail extends wishes for newlyweds Zarrar and Momil Khan

Hamza Sohail extends wishes for newlyweds Zarrar and Momil Khan
Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to KBC in tears: 'Ending so soon'

Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to KBC in tears: 'Ending so soon'
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi breaks silence after late-night road accident

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi breaks silence after late-night road accident
Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben
Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit

Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit
Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram

Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram

Popular News

Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot

Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot
one minute ago
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers
49 minutes ago
50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims

50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims
2 hours ago