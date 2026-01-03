Salman Khan makes heartfelt gesture for his sister in unique way

Bollywood star Salman Khan made a special gesture for his sister in a unique way!
The superstar has named his luxurious 15-acre, Rs 80 crore (about $8.9 million) farmhouse after his adopted sister, Arpita Khan.
The property is one of his most valuable and personal possessions.
Salman shares beautiful bond with his sister and has always been protective of her and is often seen as a father figure.
For the unversed, Arpita tied the knot with Indian actor Aayush Sharma in 2014 and together they share two children, Ahil and Ayat.
On the work front, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is gearing up for his upcoming war film Battle of Galwan which depicts the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.
The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, features Chitrangada Singh as the female lead along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj.
In the film, Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who lost his life while fighting invading troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Shortly after the teaser's release, the film sparked controversy with China's state media criticized the film for allegedly distorting facts about the June 2020 clash.
Battle of Galwan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 17, 2026.