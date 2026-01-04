Trending
Hania Amir reflects on 2025 in emotional note, calls it 'a test'

The 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actress looks back at the past year and shared her lessons with fans

Hania Amir has wrapped up her 2025 with a sentimental social media post, highlighting how pain and happiness can co-exist.

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, January 4, the Anaa actress shared a carousel of 20 clicks of herself, ranging from set photographs to intimate hangouts with pals.

In the caption of the post, Hania penned, "I genuinely believed I had become strong enough to survive any grief untouched. That no matter what life threw at me, I would be fine. And then life showed me that I hadn't. And that discovery changed me."

She further noted how confidence can be fragile and one's strength needs to be tested. Referencing the clicks she shared, Hania added, "You can laugh loudly on set, pose with flowers, feel silly and strong, while your heart races, your chest tightens ,and you quietly breathe through a panic no one else sees."

The 28-year-old shared that while the year consisted of many emotional nights, it also surprised her with opportunities and love.


"God made this year a test, but also showed me, in quiet ways, that He was with me through it. I laughed. I cried. I kept going. And somehow, I survived."

She concluded the lengthy note, writing, "2025 gave me the absolute worst and the absolute best. Some wounds weren’t mine to earn, only to survive. And that’s enough to begin again."

Hania Amir shared the emotional message as she is making headlines for her hit drama series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, which has taken the country and Pakistani drama fans all over the globe by storm.

