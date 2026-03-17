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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' trailer packed with epic throwbacks

Miley Cyrus released the official trailer of her upcoming film, 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special trailer packed with epic throwbacks
'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' trailer packed with epic throwbacks  

Miley Cyrus will rule hearts with her upcoming film, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. 

The Flowers crooner released the official trailer of the new movie, which brought all the nostalgia fans might crave.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 17, Miley dropped a one-minute and twenty-five-second teaser packed with epic throwbacks. 

The new trailer also featured the emotional estranged family surprise reunion, as the Grammy-winning singer, who was not on speaking terms with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was seen hugging him in a touching moment.

"20 years in the making, The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu," Miley revealed the release date in the caption.

The video also shows an emotional singer getting teary-eyed over the reunion, while being interviewed by Alex Cooper.

"Good to be home," said Miley at the trailer’s opening as she visited the Hannah Montana soundstage.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary will premiere on Disney Channel on the same day that Hannah Montana debuts on Disney Channel.  

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