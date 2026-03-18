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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Nicole Kidman ex Keith Urban breaks silence on actress new 'romance'

Nicole Kidman’s ex husband is finally reacting to his ex-wife's new rumoured romance

  • By Salima Bhutto
Nicole Kidman ex Keith Urban breaks silence on actress new romance
Nicole Kidman ex Keith Urban breaks silence on actress new 'romance'

Keith Urban recently broke his silence on his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman's rumoured romance with her Scarpetta costar, Simon Baker.

According to Daily Mail, Kidman is said to be getting very close to her Scarpetta co-star, which has reportedly left her ex-husband devastated.

A source, in this regard, told this week's Woman's Day magazine, "Seeing Nicole and Simon holding hands was the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus, and it did a number on him."

The 58-year-old country singer, as per the source, knew it was natural for Kidman to lean on her costar and was hoping that the duo was just having fun for the cameras, as a genuine romance between them would "devastate" him.

"Keith is hoping they're just hamming it up for headlines," the confidant revealed, adding, “But even then it feels to him like it's a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him."

According to the insider, Urban is already suspected that both were getting close while filming, and this has become his worst nightmare.

The source news comes amid Nicole Kidman's new drama thriller series, Scarpetta, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 11, 2026.

As of Keith Urban, the singer is currently on tour, with several shows scheduled for 2026 in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. 

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