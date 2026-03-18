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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun praise fans ahead of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge; is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on March 19, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun praise fans ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun praise fans ahead of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun thanked fans for turning Dhurandhar into a record-breaking hit ahead of sequel release.

At the Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch took place on March 17 at Mumbai’s NESCO with hundreds of fans present, the Simmba star made the electrifying entry at the stage and performed to the song Aari Aari.

Turning to the audience, he said, “Did you love the music of Dhurandhar Part 1? Which is your favourite song?” As fans called out various tracks, Ranveer replied, "That’s the special part—everyone has their own favorite.”

Ranveer said, “Thanks to your love, Dhurandhar reached a historic milestone. Thank you from our whole team to all the cinema-going audience.”

He added, “Dhurandhar The Revenge releases the day after tomorrow. Moviegoers not just in the country but across the world are eagerly waiting for it. Our whole team is thrilled and we are grateful to the response generated by the first part of the film. We are also so humbled by the excitement and anticipation for the second part. It's unprecedented. We are all still processing it.”

Ranveer continued, “We are here today for the music launch and to celebrate Shashwat Sachdev. This unstoppable fireball juggernaut of a talent. He's just too good.”

He further stated, “I have had the great honour of being in the studio with him. He is one of a kind. He's going to go down in history as one of the greats and he's just getting started!”

Ranveer Singh also praised composer Shashwat for bringing life to the Dhurandhar soundtrack, noting the album’s versatility and how fans are streaming the songs everywhere—from college to the gym.

He thanked the audience for their support and proclaimed that the future of Indian cinema would be shaped by Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Co-star Sara Arjun expressed gratitude to fans, saying the success of Dhurandhar was entirely because of them and calling the audience the “real and greatest Dhurandhar.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

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