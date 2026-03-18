News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first time after gunfire scare

The 'Diamond' singer and the 'Praise the Lord' singer made an outing together in their first joint public outing

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first time after gunfire scare
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first time after gunfire scare

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together under tight security during their first public outing since the reported shooting incident at their home.

On Tuesday, the Diamond singer and the Praise the Lord singer made an outing in New York City together in their first joint public outing since a shooter made a terrifying attack on their California residence last week.

The couple stepped out of a Manhattan building, closely guarded by security before getting into a waiting SUV.

For the outing, Rihanna served looks in cuffed jeans, snakeskin boots, a gray sweater and a leather jacket, while Rocky followed behind her in a black trenchcoat and a baseball cap.

Notably, they made an outing after police confirmed that the woman who allegedly shot at Rihanna’s home on March 8 is 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder and has since been formally charged, facing a potential life sentence.

She appeared in court on March 10, also facing additional charges including multiple counts of assault with a firearm and shooting-related offenses.

Ortiz allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle to fire bullets at Rihanna’s $14 million home where she lives with A$AP Rocky, and their three kids — RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and 5-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers.

Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026
Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere
Oprah speaks out on HR exec's claims against Gwyneth Paltrow over ' Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' ad
Oprah speaks out on HR exec's claims against Gwyneth Paltrow over ' Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' ad
10 Irish actors taking over Hollywood this St. Patrick's Day
10 Irish actors taking over Hollywood this St. Patrick's Day
'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' trailer packed with epic throwbacks
'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' trailer packed with epic throwbacks
Lollapalooza 2026: Charli xcx, Jennie, Finn Wolfhard to headline music festival
Lollapalooza 2026: Charli xcx, Jennie, Finn Wolfhard to headline music festival
Jay-Z, The Roots to revive hip-hip fever with a surprise Philadelphia tour
Jay-Z, The Roots to revive hip-hip fever with a surprise Philadelphia tour
'Dune 3' trailer: Timothée Chalamet 'must not die' amid Robert Pattinson battle
'Dune 3' trailer: Timothée Chalamet 'must not die' amid Robert Pattinson battle
Kim Sae-ron's family member takes extreme step amid Kim Soo-hyun's legal battle
Kim Sae-ron's family member takes extreme step amid Kim Soo-hyun's legal battle
Tom Holland drops big 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' update with epic first look
Tom Holland drops big 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' update with epic first look
Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage after Coldplay Kiss Cam exec drops shocking details
Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage after Coldplay Kiss Cam exec drops shocking details
D4vd's 'pattern of abuse' blasted by PI, urges authorities to act
D4vd's 'pattern of abuse' blasted by PI, urges authorities to act

Popular News

Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP

Max Verstappen under fire for ‘whining’ over new F1 rules after Chinese GP
11 minutes ago
Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew

Prince William takes big decision for King Charles funeral and it's linked with Andrew
an hour ago
White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter

White House slams top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resignation letter
2 hours ago