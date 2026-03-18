Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first time after gunfire scare

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together under tight security during their first public outing since the reported shooting incident at their home.
On Tuesday, the Diamond singer and the Praise the Lord singer made an outing in New York City together in their first joint public outing since a shooter made a terrifying attack on their California residence last week.
The couple stepped out of a Manhattan building, closely guarded by security before getting into a waiting SUV.
For the outing, Rihanna served looks in cuffed jeans, snakeskin boots, a gray sweater and a leather jacket, while Rocky followed behind her in a black trenchcoat and a baseball cap.
Notably, they made an outing after police confirmed that the woman who allegedly shot at Rihanna’s home on March 8 is 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz.
Ortiz was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder and has since been formally charged, facing a potential life sentence.
She appeared in court on March 10, also facing additional charges including multiple counts of assault with a firearm and shooting-related offenses.
Ortiz allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle to fire bullets at Rihanna’s $14 million home where she lives with A$AP Rocky, and their three kids — RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and 5-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers.