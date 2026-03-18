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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Javier Bardem's Oscars 2026 statement sparks meme fest

  • By Salima Bhutto
Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026
Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026

Priyanka Chopra recently landed in a brand-new controversy following her viral awkward moment at the 2026 Oscars ceremony.

The 43-year-old actress, according to Daily Mail, has been accused of hiring fake fans after a video from 2017 resurfaced online.

In a resurfaced video, the The Bluff star was filmed being approached twice by the same pair of autograph seekers at LAX.

Nine years ago, Chopra could be seen pausing for for a male and female fan to sign making her way through the crowd.

She could be seen being approached by the same duo again recently while exiting the terminal.

Social media users could not hold back as one user called the viral clip a "peak PR stunt" and another one labbelled her desperate for publicity.

One of the users posted, "Imagine needing the same two people to pretend to be fans just to get media footage and make it look like Priyanka Chopra has a huge fan following in Hollywood."

Another one shared, "Nobody asks for autographs anymore. They want selfies. This is def a pr stunt."

Neither Priyanka Chopra nor her representatives have commented about the news yet.

Unexpectedly, Chopra found herself in the centre of a viral moment, when Spanish actor Javier Bardem made a political statement on the stage and PC, who was standing beside him, seemed uncomfortable.

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