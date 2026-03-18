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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere

The 'Challengers' starlet garnered attention by wearing a classic Victorian-era couple at 'The Drama' premiere

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere

Zendaya turned heads at The Drama premiere by rewearing her iconic 2015 Oscars dress, saying the nostalgic fashion choice “felt right” for the special occasion.

On Tuesday, the Challengers starlet garnered attention by wearing a classic Victorian-era couplet, rocking wedding themed premiere of The Drama in the same dress she wore to the 2015 Oscars.

While speaking with Variety at The Drama premiere, Zendaya said, “I was brainstorming with [stylist Law Roach] about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

She went on to say, “So I thought I’d bring it back.”

Recalling the 2015 Academy Awards, she said, “It was such an important moment for myself, my community, for my loved ones, and it felt right. And it also happens to be a wedding dress, so that works.”

Notably, her wedding inspired look came amid marriage rumours with Tom Holland intensified as Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards that "the wedding has already happened" and that the public "missed it".

On her viral wedding photos, Zendaya addressed the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, jokingly sharing “real footage” that was actually a scene from The Drama with Tom Holland’s face crudely superimposed over Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya's upcoming projects in 2026 include the third season of Euphoria on HBO, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part 3.

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