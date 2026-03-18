Timothée Chalamet misses 'Dune 3' trailer premiere days after Oscars snub

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Dune: Part Three trailer launch, leaving his co-stars to attend the event without him, just two days after a reportedly embarrassing moment at the Oscars.
On Tuesday, the Wonka star did not attend a star-studded trailer launch for his new movie Dune: Part Three in Los Angeles.
His co-stars in Dune, including Zendaya and Robert Pattinson gathered for the trailer launch at the AMC Century City.
Chalamet himself did not appear in person and instead recorded a video message.
According to PEOPLE, he said in a video message, “After two impactful films with an in-development process that started in the [mid-2010s], a production process that started in 2018 and over 150 production days across the three films at large, today we are debuting the trailer to Dune: Part Three.”
The Marty Supreme star added, “This film would not exist without the master of cinema, the great artist that is Denis Villeneuve.”
He praised the director for the “true act of cinema” he had achieved with the movie.
Chalamet concluded the video by saying: “I'm not alone in saying thank you to Denis for his dedication in bringing the Dune films to life and now the Dune trilogy to life. I hope you enjoy this first sneak peek at Dune: Part Three.”
Joining Pattinson and Zendaya, castmates Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem were present Tuesday to debut a sneak peek of the movie.
Notably his absence came after Chalamet hit with a loss as he lost Best Actor to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners following the “Stop Timmy” campaign gained momentum before the Oscars.