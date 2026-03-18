Oprah speaks out on HR exec's claims against Gwyneth Paltrow over ' Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' ad

Oprah Winfrey recently shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow's involvement in a Coldplay "Kiss Cam"-inspired ad, after former Astronomer employee Kristin Cabot slammed the actress over it.
It’s worth mentioning here that Cabot and Andy Byron both worked at Astronomer.
Their viral clip from Coldplay getting intimate sparked huge controversy in July 2025.
It all started when Cabot, who was the Chief People Officer for the company at the time of the Coldplay concert, during her appearance at The Oprah Podcast on Tuesday, March 18, expressed disappointment at Paltrow and Ryan Reynolds for making a tongue-in-cheek ad weighing in on the concert's controversial ad that thwarted her life.
According to the 53 years old, it just felt really hypocritical to her and unnecessary.
“That was really disappointing to me,” Cabot told Winfrey, adding, “I felt like Gwyneth, someone whose company [Goop] is founded on or framed around uplifting women and women's well-being ... she doesn't need the money.”
She further said, “I don't know why she felt she needed to throw gas on the fire and get involved in all of this.”
To this, the 72-year-old host, told her that she with Paltrow and the Iron Man actress said that she only participated in the Astronomer ad because “she was told that you and Andy Byron had signed off,” which they had not, Cabot said.
The former employee of Astronomer said the 53-year-old actress had “communicated that to me as well.”
Winfrey then noted Paltrow had emailed Cabot but she had not responded.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kristin Cabot also slammed the Deadpool actor, saying, “I don't wanna let Ryan Reynolds off the hook either. He produced the ad, he created it and his wife [Blake Lively] has just gone through something really similar over the last year.”
It is to be noted here that she was referencing to Blake Lively’s with harassment claims against her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.