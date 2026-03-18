Britney Spears' new fear takes center stage amid DUI arrest scandal

Britney Spears' new fear recently took a center stage amid her recent controversy regarding the DUI arrest.
For the unversed, Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County after driving erratically at high speeds on March 4, 2026.
She was booked early Thursday, March 5, and released, with a court date set for May 4, 2026.
Now, a source, in this regard, told Radar Online, that the 44-year-old singer, is said to be gripped by fears that she could be sent to rehab, or jailed following her recent arrest.
According to the source, the pop star is "terrified" of losing the freedom she fought to regain.
The insider shed further light, saying, "Right now, she's overwhelmed by anxiety about what the next steps could bring.
"What keeps resurfacing for her is the fear of losing control over her own life again.
“That chapter was, in her view, incredibly confining and invasive, and the thought of returning to that kind of oversight – where decisions are made for her rather than by her – is something she finds deeply upsetting and difficult to process."
It’s worth mentioning here that the incident comes four years after Britney Spears’ conservatorship was ended by the court that had controlled Spears' finances and personal life for 13 years.