Aishwarya Rai returns to India in style with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

The power couple of Bollywood is back to the town!
On Monday, January 5, Aishwarya Rai, along with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, made a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport as the trio returned to India after a delightful vacation in the United States, Indian Express reported.
In a video circulating online, the parents-daughter trio can be seen dressed in matching casual black outfits, with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress radiating charm in jacket and trousers, Abhishek rocking a hoodie layered under a black jacket and paired with trousers, while Aaradhya looked cute in a zipped-up jacket and pants.
The couple also sported matching black caps as they walked out of the airport with their luggage.
Notably, their trip comes after months of speculation that the actor couple’s marriage might have hit a rough patch.
However, during his recent interview with Peeping Moon, the Happy New Year actor dismissed the rumors, saying, “First they were curious when will we get married, now they’re discussing how we will get divorced. My wife knows my truth, I know her truth. We go back to a happy, healthy family and that’s all that matters.”
“That’s one of the benefits of growing up in the film industry and having a wife who is from the film industry. In all humility, and respect, the media tends to get it wrong most times,” he continued.
The actor added, “If you’re going to talk about my family, you’re going to have to deal with it because that’s off limits. It may be a strong word and I don’t mean it arrogantly, I will not tolerate any rubbish about my family. That’s a full stop.”
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, and are parents of a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.